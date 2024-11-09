Trio propels Oregon State to 76-48 romp over Weber State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Parsha Fallah and Nate Kingz scored 16 points apiece and Michael Rataj added a double-double as Oregon State rolled to a 76-48 victory over Weber State. Fallah and Kingz both hit 6 of 9 shots from the floor and all four of their free throws for the Beavers (2-0). Rataj totaled 15 points and 13 rebounds with three blocked shots. Josiah Lake II hit two 3-pointers and 13 off the bench. Blaise Threatt was the lone player to reach double figures for the Wildcats (1-1) with 14 points on 7-for-13 shooting.

