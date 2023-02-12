Trio leads Wichita State to 91-89 win over SMU in double OT

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Kenny Pohto totaled 28 points, Craig Porter Jr. scored 22 and Jaykwon Walton added 20 as Wichita State rallied to beat SMU 91-89 in double overtime. Porter made a layup for the Shockers (13-12, 6-7 American Athletic Conference) with two seconds remaining to tie the game at 75 and force the first overtime. Zhuric Phelps pulled the Mustangs (9-17, 4-9) even at 80-all on a layup with 42 seconds to go but missed a 3-pointer with two seconds left to force a second OT. Pohto scored the first four points on two free throws and a jumper and the Shockers never trailed again.

