Trio leads Washington State to 91-74 victory over Bradley

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Nate Calmese and Cedric Coward scored 18 points apiece and LeJuan Watts added a double-double to lead Washington State to a 91-74 victory over Bradley. Calmese hit 9 of 11 from the free-throw line and added six assists and three steals for the Cougars (2-0). Coward made three 3-pointers and grabbed seven rebounds with three steals. Watts finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. Dane Erikstrup totaled 16 points and seven rebounds for Washington State. Ethan Price had 14 points and six boards. Isaiah Watts had 10 points off the bench. Darius Hannah and Christian Davis both scored 14 to lead the Braves (1-1).

