Trio leads Virginia Tech over Boise State 82-75 at ESPN Events Invitational

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Hunter Cattoor and Lynn Kidd had 19 points apiece, Sean Pedulla scored 18 and Virginia Tech outlasted Boise State 82-75 at the ESPN Events Invitational. Cattoor sank 5 of 10 shots from 3-point range and hit 4 of 5 free throws for the Hokies (4-1). Kidd made 6 of 8 shots and all seven of his foul shots, adding six rebounds. Pedulla had seven assists and six rebounds. Tyler Nickel pitched in with 14 points and four rebounds off the bench. Tyson Degenhart paced the Broncos (2-2) with 18 points and eight rebounds. Chibuzo Agbo totaled 15 points and nine boards.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.