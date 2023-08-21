Trio leads St Louis City to 6-3 romp over Austin

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nicholas Gioacchini and Samuel Adeniran both scored twice, Eduard Löwen had three assists and St. Louis City breezed to a 6-3 victory over Austin FC as the league returned to action after a five-week layoff for Leagues Cup play. Defender Tim Parker scored his fourth goal of the season, using an assist from Löwen in the 22nd minute to give St. Louis City (14-8-2) a 1-0 lead. Gioacchini stretched the lead to 2-0 at the half when he scored in the second minute of stoppage time with an assist from Löwen. Gioacchini scored his 10th goal of the season — unassisted — five minutes into the second half to push the expansion club’s lead to 3-0. Austin (9-10-5) got on the scoreboard in the 61st minute on a penalty kick by Sebastián Driussi.

