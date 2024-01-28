Trio leads Oregon State to 84-71 victory over Arizona State

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Jordan Pope had 19 points, Tyler Bilodeau scored 18 and Michael Rataj added a double-double as Oregon State rolled to an 84-71 victory over Arizona State. Pope made 8 of 13 shots with a 3-pointer for the Beavers (11-9, 3-6 Pac-12 Conference), who finished off a sweep in the desert. Oregon State upset No. 9 Arizona 83-80 last time out on Pope’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Jose Perez was 9 for 9 at the foul line, scoring 19 to lead the Sun Devils (11-9, 5-4).

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.