Trio leads Oklahoma State to 81-60 victory over Oral Roberts

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Quion Williams and Brice Thompson scored 13 points apiece, freshman Eric Dailey Jr. added a double-double and Oklahoma State rolled to an 81-60 victory over Oral Roberts. Williams hit 6 of 8 shots with a 3-pointer for the Cowboys (5-5), who beat the Golden Eagles (4-6) for a sixth straight time. Thompson sank 4 of 9 shots from 3-point range. Dailey totaled 12 points and 11 rebounds for his second double-double. Issac McBride finished with 14 points on 6-for-16 shooting with two 3-pointers for Oral Roberts.

