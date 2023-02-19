Trio leads No. 17 Texas women over West Virginia 74-48

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Shaylee Gonzales had 18 points, Rori Harmon scored 16 and Khadija Faye added a double-double to power No. 17 Texas to a 74-48 romp over West Virginia. Gonzales made half of her six 3-pointers and all seven of her free throws for the Longhorns (21-7, 12-3 Big 12 Conference). Harmon sank 10 of 12 fouls shots and added six rebounds and six assists. Faye finished with 12 points on 6-of-8 shooting and 11 rebounds. Ja’Haiya Quinerly had 16 points before fouling out to pace the Mountaineers (16-9, 7-7). Madisen Smith hit three 3-pointers and scored 12. Jayla Hemingway pitched in with nine points and seven rebounds. Faye scored 10 points on 5-of-6 shooting and grabbed seven rebounds, to lead Texas to a 25-14 lead after one quarter.

