Trio leads Nicholls to 66-0 romp over Mississippi Valley State

THIBODAUX, La. (AP) — Pat McQuaide threw two touchdown passes, Miequle Brock and Corey Warren Jr. both ran for two scores, and Nicholls steamrolled Mississippi Valley State 66-0. Brock, a freshman, ran 33 yards for a touchdown on the fourth play from scrimmage to give Nicholls (1-3) the lead for good. Freshman Ean Rodrigue capped a four-play drive with a 34-yard touchdown run for a 14-0 lead. McQuaide had a 6-yard scoring toss to Quincy Brown for a 21-0 advantage after one quarter. Three quarterbacks combined for 12-of-37 passing for 166 yards with six interceptions for Mississippi Valley State (0-4).

