Trio leads Nashville to 2-0 victory over Toronto

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Defender Shaq Moore scored his first career goal late in the second half, Teal Bunbury followed with a score and Joe Willis made three saves to propel Nashville SC to a 2-0 victory over Toronto FC. Neither team scored until Moore took passes from Walker Zimmerman and Aníbal Godoy in the 81st minute and found the net for the first time in his 46th start and 50th appearance for Nashville (3-4-5) over the past three seasons. Bunbury, who subbed in for Sam Surridge in the 88th minute, added some insurance in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Tyler Boyd. It was Bunbury’s third goal this season. Luka Gavran had one save in his fifth start of the season for Toronto (6-6-1).

