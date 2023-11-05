Trio leads Hawaii over Nevada 27-14 for first MWC victory

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Brayden Schager threw two touchdown passes to Pofele Ashlock, Matthew Shipley kicked a pair of 50-yard field goals and Hawaii knocked off Nevada 27-14. Shipley gave Hawaii (3-7, 1-4 Mountain West Conference) the lead, Dalen Morris followed with a 1-yard touchdown run and Schager connected with Ashlock for a 26-yard touchdown — all in the second quarter — as Hawaii took a 17-0 lead into halftime. Sean Dollars had two short touchdown runs in the third quarter for Nevada (2-7, 2-3), but Schager answered the first score with a 5-yard scoring toss to Ashlock and the Rainbow Warriors led 24-14 heading to the final quarter. Shipley’s second long field goal came early in the fourth quarter and capped the scoring.

