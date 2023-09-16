Trio helps Wings rally past Dream 94-82 in playoff opener

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Satou Sabally had 32 points, Arike Ogunbowale scored 24 and Teira McCowan added a double-double to help Dallas overcome a slow start and beat Atlanta 94-82 in a first-round playoff opener. Sabally notched a playoff-high for the fourth-seeded Wings, sinking 11 of 20 shots from the floor — with three 3-pointers — and all seven of her free throws. She also had five rebounds, four assists and four steals. Ogunbowale added nine rebounds, seven assists and four steals for the Wings. McCowan totaled 17 points and 14 rebounds, including seven on offense. It was her second career postseason double-double. Rhyne Howard, the top pick in the 2022 draft, finished with 36 points for the Dream, who were playing in the postseason for the first time since 2018.

