Trio helps Oregon cruise to 78-65 victory over Stanford

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey had 20 points, Jackson Shelstad scored 19 and N’Faly Dante added a double-double as Oregon breezed to a 78-65 victory over Stanford. Tracey made 8 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for the Ducks (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). Shelstad sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers, adding seven assists and five rebounds. Dante finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. Brandon Angel led the Cardinal (12-14, 7-9) with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting with two 3-pointers. He had six rebounds. Spencer Jones sank four 3-pointers and scored 14.

