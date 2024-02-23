Trio helps Oregon cruise to 78-65 victory over Stanford

By The Associated Press
Stanford forward Maxime Raynaud (42) shoots as Oregon forward Mahamadou Diawara (24) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Nic Coury)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nic Coury]

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Jadrian Tracey had 20 points, Jackson Shelstad scored 19 and N’Faly Dante added a double-double as Oregon breezed to a 78-65 victory over Stanford. Tracey made 8 of 13 shots with four 3-pointers for the Ducks (18-8, 10-5 Pac-12 Conference). Shelstad sank 8 of 13 shots with three 3-pointers, adding seven assists and five rebounds. Dante finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds for his fourth double-double this season. Brandon Angel led the Cardinal (12-14, 7-9) with 21 points on 8-for-14 shooting with two 3-pointers. He had six rebounds. Spencer Jones sank four 3-pointers and scored 14.

