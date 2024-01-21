Trio helps No. 16 Indiana women turn back Purdue 74-68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Chloe Moore-McNeil and Sara Scalia both had 20 points and Makenzie Holmes scored seven of her 15 in the fourth quarter to help No. 16 Indiana fend off Purdue 74-68. Scalia made 7 of 15 shots, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range for the Hoosiers (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten Conference), adding four rebounds and three assists. Moore-McNeil shot 7 for 14 with three 3-pointers, adding four assists and three boards. Holmes took just seven shots, making six with six rebounds. Yarden Garzon sank 5 of 8 from beyond the arc, scoring 17. Caitlyn Harper had 18 points to top the Boilermakers (9-9, 2-5), who have lost four in a row.

