Trio guides TCU to 81-65 victory over West Virginia

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Jameer Nelson Jr., Emanuel Miller and Trevian Tennyson all finished with 14 points and TCU breezed to an 81-65 victory over West Virginia. Jamie Dixon notched his 156th victory as coach of the Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5 Big 12 Conference), moving into a second-place tie with Billy Tubbs (1994-2002) on the school’s all-time list. Buster Brennan won 205 games from 1948-67. Raequan Battle led the Mountaineers (8-16, 3-8) with 21 points.

