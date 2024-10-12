Trio guides North Dakota State to 24-3 victory over Southern Illinois

CARBONDALE, Ill. (AP) — Cam Miller threw a touchdown pass and CharMar Brown and Barika Kpeenu had touchdown runs as North Dakota State cruised to a 24-3 victory over Southern Illinois. Kpeenu had a 6-yard touchdown run to finish off a 76-yard drive the first time North Dakota State (6-1, 3-0 MVFC), ranked No. 2 in the latest coaches poll, had the ball. The Bison grabbed the 7-0 lead after Jake Curry led Southern Illinois to the Bison 24 where Nick Kubitz recovered Allen Middleton’s fumble after a 16-yard reception. Paul Geelen kicked a 50-yard field goal to get Southern Illinois (2-5, 0-3) on the scoreboard with 5:17 left before halftime. Miller directed a 14-play, 75-yard drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Chris Harris with 31 seconds left for a 14-3 advantage.

