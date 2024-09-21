Trinity Rodman suffered a back spasm in the Spirit’s match against the Current

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Forward Trinity Rodman suffered an intense back spasm that caused her to leave the field by wheelchair late in the Washington Spirit’s match against the Kansas City Current. Rodman fell to the ground in the 75th minute of Friday night’s game after contact with Kansas City’s Temwa Chawinga. She tried to walk of the field but eventually went to the locker room in the wheelchair. Later the 22-year-old returned to the bench. The Spirit lost 3-0 to the Current. Rodman, who has a history of back spasms, was on the U.S. national team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics.

