Trinity Rodman scores two second-half goals, US beats Wales 2-0 heading into Women’s World Cup

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Rising star Trinity Rodman scored for U.S. in the 76th minute and again in the 88th, and the Americans finally capitalized on their many offensive chances to beat Wales 2-0 in a final tuneup for the Women’s World Cup. First, Rodman broke up a scoreless tie when she one-touched a pass from Sophia Smith then later emphatically delivered again to provide a glimpse of Americans’ youth movement headed Down Under this month.

