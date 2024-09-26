Trinity Rodman, Casey Krueger out for Spirit’s match at Angel City on Friday night

Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman did not travel with the team for Friday night’s game at Angel City because of a back spasm that forced her to leave a match last weekend. Spirit coach Jonatan Giraldez also said that defender Casey Krueger didn’t make the trip to Los Angeles. Both Rodman and Krueger were on the U.S. team that won the gold medal at the Paris Olympics this summer. Giraldez said neither injury is serious.

