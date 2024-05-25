Trinity Cannon hits 2 HRs, Texas A&M beats Texas 6-5 in Game 1 at Austin Super Regional

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Trinity Cannon hit two home runs, including a three-run shot in the top of the first inning, and Texas A&M never trailed in its 6-5 win over top-overall seed Texas in Game 1 of the best-of-three Austin Super Regional. No. 16 national seed Texas A&M (44-13) can clinch its first berth in the Women’s College World Series since 2017 with a win in Game 2. Kennedy Powell led off the game with a single and Koko Wooley followed with a double before Cannon capped a nine-pitch at bat with a home run to left center that made it 3-0. Reese Atwood hit a two-out solo shot to make it 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh but Emiley Kennedy struck out Katie Stewart to end the game.

