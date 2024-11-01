Trinidad and Tobago star Dwight Yorke hired to coach national team

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad and Tobago (AP) — Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has been appointed coach of Trinidad and Tobago, aiming to lead his home islands back to the World Cup. Yorke captained the Soca Warriors at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. That was the only time they qualified. The 52-year-old Yorke joins the team as its second behind Costa Rica in a five-team World Cup qualifying group. The top two teams in June advance to the next round of qualifying groups to reach the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Yorke starred in Manchester United’s storied treble-winning season in 1998-99.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.