Trick play and Rasheen Ali’s 3 TDs helps get Marshall past East Carolina 31-13

GREENVIEW, N.C. (AP) — Rasheen Ali ran for three touchdowns and a trick play helped beak the game open and give Marshall a 31-13 victory over East Carolina. Receiver Charles Montgomery took a backward pass from Cam Fancher and then launched a 75-yard touchdown pass to Caleb McMillan, and Marshall (2-0) led 17-13 lead with 11:07 remaining. About three minutes later, Ali found a crease on the left side of the line and burst 56 yards into the end zone to extend the Thundering Herd lead to 24-13. Ali finished with 85 yards rushing on 18 carries and caught four passes for 45 yards.

