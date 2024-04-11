Tricia Cullop arrives at Miami, packed with two bags and ready to get to work

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tricia Cullop played her college basketball at Purdue for Lin Dunn, who had come to the Boilermakers a few years earlier from Miami. Dunn is one of the biggest reasons why Cullop became a coach. So, it made sense that one day, she’d coach at Miami. Cullop says going to Miami is a full-circle moment. She held her introductory news conference Thursday, about a week after she accepted the Miami job and ended a highly successful 16-year run at Toledo. Cullop won 353 games at Toledo, going 86-17 in the last three years.

