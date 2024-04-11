Tricia Cullop arrives at Miami, packed with two bags and ready to get to work

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Toledo head coach Tricia Cullop celebrates after after defeating Bowling Green in an NCAA college basketball game in the championship of the Mid-American Conference Tournament in Cleveland, Saturday, March 11, 2023. Miami is finalizing an agreement to bring Toledo women's basketball coach Tricia Cullop to the Hurricanes as the replacement for the retired Katie Meier, a person with knowledge of the talks said Friday, April 5, 2024.(AP Photo/Phil Long, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Phil Long]

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tricia Cullop played her college basketball at Purdue for Lin Dunn, who had come to the Boilermakers a few years earlier from Miami. Dunn is one of the biggest reasons why Cullop became a coach. So, it made sense that one day, she’d coach at Miami. Cullop says going to Miami is a full-circle moment. She held her introductory news conference Thursday, about a week after she accepted the Miami job and ended a highly successful 16-year run at Toledo. Cullop won 353 games at Toledo, going 86-17 in the last three years.

