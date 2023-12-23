Tributes flow for Luton captain Tom Lockyer in team’s first game since his on-field cardiac arrest

LUTON, England (AP) — Tributes have flowed for Luton captain Tom Lockyer in the team’s first game since he collapsed on the field after suffering cardiac arrest. Andros Townsend gave Luton the lead in the 25th minute against Newcastle in the Premier League at Kenilworth Road. He ran to the touchline, was handed a jersey with “Lockyer No. 4” on the back and he raised it into the air. Fans had earlier applauded en masse in the fourth minute while Newcastle’s supporters rolled out a banner in the visiting end with the message “Get Well Soon Tom. NUFC.”

