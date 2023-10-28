Tribe grabs lead late, blocks FG try to beat Monmouth 31-28, snap 3-game losing streak

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius Wilson’s 10-yard touchdown pass to JT Mayo gave William & Mary the lead and Gent Veizi blocked a field-goal attempt with three seconds remaining to preserve a 31-28 win over Monmouth. After Wilson found Mayo for the go-ahead score with 6:14 left, the Hawks drove 77 yards on 12 plays before Veizi blocked Vincenzo Rea’s 27-yard try and the Tribe snapped a three-game losing streak. The Tribe led 21-7 at halftime before Monmouth rallied to take a 28-24 lead on Marquez McCray’s 16-yard TD pass to Dymere Miller with 9:20 remaining.

