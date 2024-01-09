Trial of former biathlon leader on charges of corruption linked to favoring Russia opens in Norway

OSLO, Norway (AP) — The corruption trial of the long-time former biathlon leader accused of protecting Russia from doping cases has opened in Norway. Anders Besseberg denied wrongdoing on the first day of a trial set to last more than a month. The allegations against the 77-year-old Norwegian include accepting bribes and a liaison with a prostitute in Moscow. Besseberg was president of the International Biathlon Union for more than 20 years. He stepped down in 2018 after a police raid on its offices in Austria as part of a multi-nation investigation.

