Trey Murphy III and Pelicans agree to a 4-year, $112M deal, AP source says

New Orleans Pelicans forward Trey Murphy III has agreed to a four-year, $112 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the deal. Murphy is entering the final season of his rookie contract. Without the extension, he’d have been slated to become a restricted free agent next offseason. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity on Monday because the Pelicans did not announce the extension. Murphy strained his right hamstring during the second practice of Pelicans training camp in Nashville earlier this month. He is not expected to be ready to play when New Orleans opens the regular season against Chicago on Wednesday.

