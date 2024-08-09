Trey Lance ready to make Dallas Cowboys debut in preseason opener

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance will make his Dallas Cowboys debut in their preseason opener at the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, his first live action since being acquired from the San Francisco 49ers in a trade on Aug. 26. Lance, the third overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, needs game reps after making 17 starts in college at North Dakota State and appearing in eight games in two seasons with the 49ers. Lance was inactive for all of the 2023 season with the Cowboys. Lance says he is “very excited, but really just truly trying to take it one day at a time.”

