Trey Lance fights for backup spot on 49ers after being future franchise QB

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Trey Lance has gone from the future franchise quarterback in San Francisco to one just fighting to maintain the role as the backup for the 49ers in just over two years. Based on the shaky start he had in the exhibition opener, it appears Lance has more work to do to beat out Sam Darnold as the No. 2 quarterback in San Francisco behind Brock Purdy. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday there were some encouraging signs despite Lance taking four sacks and throwing two near interceptions that were dropped by defenders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.