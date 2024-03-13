Trey Jemison scores career-high 24 points to lead Grizzlies past Wizards, 109-97

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Trey Jemison scored a career-high 24 points, GG Jackson added 19 and the Memphis Grizzlies used a late rally to hold on for a 109-97 victory over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Jake LaRavia added 16 points for Memphis. Jemison was 11 of 13 from the field.

Kyle Kuzma had 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Wizards, who were trying to win three straight games for the first time this season. Corey Kispert finished with 22 points and Deni Avdija had 16.

The Wizards, who trailed by 25 in the first half, made a dent in the Memphis advantage with an 18-5 rally early in the third. The Grizzlies’ lead was still 17 entering the fourth. Washington continued to chip away as the Grizzlies made only one of their first 11 shots in the period, while committing seven turnovers.

The Wizards got within 94-88 on Kuzma’s basket with 5:24 left. But Memphis crafted a 9-1 run to take the lead back to double digits to snap a two-game losing streak.

The game pitted two of the worst teams in their respective conferences. In fact, the loss dropped the Wizards into the Eastern Conference cellar below the idle Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the NBA. Washington already has been eliminated from the postseason.

Jemison, on a two-way contract with Memphis, had already surpassed his career high in the first half with 14 points, missing only one of his nine shots That helped Memphis build the lead to 67-42 at halftime.

UP NEXT

Wizards: Continue a four-game road trip on Thursday in Houston against the Rockets.

Grizzlies: Host the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.