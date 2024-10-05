Trey Hedden throws two late touchdown passes to rally Furman to 17-16 victory over The Citadel

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Trey Hedden threw two touchdown passes in the final 5:39 and Furman stormed back to beat The Citadel 17-16 in the Paladins’ Southern Conference opener. Furman (2-3) trailed 16-3 when Hedden connected with Ben Ferguson for a 10-yard touchdown. The Paladins defense forced a three-and-out and Hedden directed an 11-play drive, capping it with a 6-yard scoring toss to Jackson Pryor with 61 seconds left. Ian Williams’ extra-point kick was the difference. The Citadel (2-4, 1-2) took the opening kickoff and turned it into a 48-yard field goal by Ben Barnes. Johnathan Bennett connected with Dervon Pesnell for a 48-yard touchdown on The Citadel’s next possession to give the Bulldogs a 10-0 lead that stood through halftime.

