Trey Alexander’s late free throws give No. 22 Creighton a 66-65 win, ends St. John’s win streak

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander made the go-ahead free throws with 12.3 seconds left, and No. 22 Creighton ended St. John’s four-game win streak with a 66-65 win. The Bluejays prevailed in a physical, back-and-forth game that looked as if it would go St. John’s way in the middle of the second half. The Red Storm saw their four-game win streak end. Ryan Kalkbrenner led the Bluejays with 18 points, nine rebounds and four blocks — none bigger than his swat of Daniss Jenkins’ shot in the final minute that led to Alexander’s winning foul shots.

