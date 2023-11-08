Trey Alexander scores 20 to lead No. 8 Creighton in 105-54 rout of Florida A&M

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Trey Alexander scored 18 of his 20 points in the first half and No. 8 Creighton opened with a 105-54 victory over Florida A&M. The Bluejays, coming off an NCAA Elite Eight appearance, turned in a mostly polished performance against the overmatched Rattlers of the Southwestern Athletic Conference. An early 22-4 run broke the game open. Creighton was up by as many as 32 points in the first half and 56-27 at the break. All the Bluejays starters were done for the night eight minutes into the second half. Keith Lamar had 16 points to lead the Rattlers.

