Trevor Zegras’ first day at Ducks training camp includes lots of work on defense

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — New Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin knows what Trevor Zegras can do on the offensive end. During Zegras’ first day at training camp on Tuesday, Cronin began working on making sure Zegras knows that significant improvement will be expected on defense. Zegras and the Ducks agreed to a three-year contract extension on Monday worth $17.25 million. The 22-year old center missed the first two weeks of training camp and will have to catch up since Cronin has already installed most of the fundamental pieces to his system. Zegras could see the ice for the team’s final two preseason games later this week against Arizona before the Ducks’ Oct. 14 opener at Vegas.

