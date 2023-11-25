Trevor Williams, John Gentry deliver key touchdowns, Sam Houston tops Middle Tennessee 23-20

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Trevor Wiliams had a pick-6, John Gentry scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run late in the fourth quarter, and Sam Houston closed out the season with a 23-20 victory over Middle Tennessee. The Bearkats managed just three Colby Sessums field goals in the first half and trailed 10-9 at halftime. Zeke Rankin kicked his second field goal of the game to give the Blue Raiders a 13-9 lead early in the third quarter. Sam Houston punted on its ensuing possession, then on the Blue Raiders’ third play Williams intercepted a pass over the middle and avoided a handful of tackles on the way to a 31-yard touchdown return. Trailing 20-16 late in the fourth quarter, the Bearkats drove 72 yards to Gentry’s go-ahead touchdown.

