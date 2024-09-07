Trevor Story activated off 60-day injured list and will hit seventh for Red Sox, play shortstop

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox activated Trevor Story off the 60-day injured list before Saturday’s game against the Chicago White Sox. Story had been sidelined with a shoulder injury that required surgery after attempting to make a diving stop on a ball against Anaheim on April 5. He was listed as Boston’s starting shortstop and scheduled to bat seventh in his first game since the season’s opening week. The 31-year-old batted .375 in four rehab games with Triple-A Worcester. The projected recovery time for Story’s injury is six months. Cora noted that conversations about Story potentially returning to Boston’s lineup before the end of the season took a more serious tenor shortly after the All-Star break.

