Trevor Story 1 for 4 in Red Sox return after missing 133 games due to shoulder injury

BOSTON (AP) — Trevor Story was 1 for 4 with an RBI single in his return to the Boston Red Sox after missing 133 games with a shoulder injury. A two-time All-Star, the 31-year-old Story hurt his left shoulder attempting to make a diving backhand grab to story a hit by Anaheim’s Mike Trout on April 5. Los Angeles Dodgers team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache performed arthroscopic surgery seven days later on Story’s left posterior labrum. Story hit .375 in four rehab games with Triple-A Worcester.

