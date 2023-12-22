Trevor Siemian to start for Jets vs Commanders with Zach Wilson not cleared from concussion protocol

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Washington Commanders since Zach Wilson hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol. It appeared likely the 31-year-old Siemian would be under center after Wilson didn’t participate in the first two walkthrough practices this week. Brett Rypien will serve as Siemian’s backup in a matchup of the Jets’ 32nd-ranked offense against the Commanders’ NFL-worst defense. Robert Saleh said Aaron Rodgers would not be designated the emergency No. 3 quarterback. Rodgers was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday to continue to practice during his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon.

