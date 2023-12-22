Trevor Siemian to start for Jets vs Commanders with Zach Wilson not cleared from concussion protocol

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr. The Associated Press
New York Jets quarterback Trevor Siemian (14) aims a pass during the second half of an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rebecca Blackwell]

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Trevor Siemian will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Washington Commanders since Zach Wilson hasn’t cleared the concussion protocol. It appeared likely the 31-year-old Siemian would be under center after Wilson didn’t participate in the first two walkthrough practices this week. Brett Rypien will serve as Siemian’s backup in a matchup of the Jets’ 32nd-ranked offense against the Commanders’ NFL-worst defense. Robert Saleh said Aaron Rodgers would not be designated the emergency No. 3 quarterback. Rodgers was activated from injured reserve on Wednesday to continue to practice during his rehabilitation from a torn Achilles tendon.

