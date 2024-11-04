Trevor Lawrence’s late interception thwarts fantastic comeback in Philly as Jaguars fall again

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Trevor Lawrence led Jacksonville to an implausible rally. The quarterback had a needed road win in his grasp. But Lawrence wasted his last-chance pass at igniting the Jaguars’ biggest win of the season. His pass attempt intended for running back D’Ernest Johnson was picked off in the end zone by linebacker Nakobe Dean. The late turnover erased Doug Pederson’s chance for a win in the coach’s Philly homecoming, and helped the Eagles hold on for a 28-23 win.

