Trevor Lawrence’s injured ankle holds up, Jaguars collapse under litany of mistakes vs Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Trevor Lawrence’s sprained right ankle held up. That’s about all that did for Jacksonville in a 31-27 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Lawrence offset three touchdown passes with three interceptions and the Jaguars made too many mistakes in suffering their first road loss this season. Lawrence played just days after suffering a high ankle sprain that initially appeared to be serious. Although he didn’t look physically slowed, Lawrence wasn’t as sharp as usual. He threw two touchdown passes to Evan Engram, who finished with 11 catches. The Jags were missing several key starters, but Lawrence refused to use that an excuse.

