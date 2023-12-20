Trevor Lawrence still in concussion protocol, leaving the Jags preparing to play without star QB

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol, leaving the Jacksonville Jaguars preparing to play without their star quarterback for the first time in three seasons. Coach Doug Pederson says Lawrence is “progressing well” but declined to speculate on Lawrence’s chances of gaining clearance before Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. There has been precedent for guys to play a week after entering the league’s concussion protocol, with San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy, Cleveland receiver Amari Cooper and New Orleans receiver Chris Olave gaining clearance before their next games. If Lawrence doesn’t gain clearance, backup C.J. Beathard would make his first start since the 2020 season.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.