Trevor Lawrence starting for Jaguars with WR Christian Kirk inactive vs Titans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is starting Jacksonville’s regular-season finale Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. The Jaguars are keeping wide receiver Christian Kirk on the sideline as they chase a second straight AFC South title. Lawrence practiced in a limited capacity the past three days. He threw on the field before the Jaguars issued their inactives list. Lawrence is active with Matt Barkley designated as the emergency third quarterback. Kirk was activated from injured reserve after missing the past four games following groin surgery.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.