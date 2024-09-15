Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars seem baffled on offense for the 2nd consecutive week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars are feeling baffled for the second time in as many weeks. Lawrence completed 14 of 30 passes for 220 yards in an 18-13 loss to the Cleveland Browns. He was sacked four times, including once for a safety late, and vented his frustration following the team’s seventh loss in its last eight games. He says “We suck right now.” The Jaguars finished with 323 yards, but 210 of those came on their final four drives. Before that, they had third-down woes, communication issues that caused them to burn two timeouts and even a bickering exchange between Lawrence and coach Doug Pederson on the sideline.

