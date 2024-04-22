Trevor Bauer ties a Mexican League record with 9 consecutive strikeouts

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Trevor Bauer had 14 strikeouts on Sunday and matched a Mexican League record with nine in a row as the Diablos Rojos del Mexico defeated the Bravos de Leon 4-0. The 33-year-old Bauer, trying to return to the major leagues, equaled a Mexican League mark set by Jose Ramon Lopez in 1964 and tied by Gary Williams in 1979. Bauer pitched six scoreless innings with one walk to earn his first win of the season. He signed a five-game contract with the Diablos Rojos. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award has been trying to revive his big league career after serving a 194-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. He was not arrested or charged in the matter.

