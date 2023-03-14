Trevor Bauer signs with Japan’s Yokohama BayStars

TOKYO (AP) — Trevor Bauer has agreed to a contract with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan’s Central League. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied. Bauer is owed about $22.5 million from the remainder of his $102 million, three-year contract with the Dodgers. The suspension has cost him roughly $37.6 million in salary.

