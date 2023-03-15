Trevor Bauer signing met with little reaction in Japan

TOKYO (AP) — The signing of Trevor Bauer to a one-year contract by Japan’s Yokohama DeNA BayStars generated little reaction in the Japanese media. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jan. 12, three weeks after an arbitrator reduced his suspension imposed by Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred from 324 to 194 games. The penalty followed an investigation into domestic violence, which the pitcher has denied. Since his release, Bauer has been shunned by big league teams in the United States. The Yokohama team announced his acquisition on Tuesday. Japan’s mainstream newspapers had small stories in their sports sections Wednesday about Bauer, noting his Cy Young Award and the domestic violence case.

