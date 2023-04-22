Trevor Bauer makes second minor-league start in Japan

HIRATSUKA, Japan (AP) — Trevor Bauer has pitched in his second minor-league game in Japan. He said he still needs to increase his pitch count before starting for Yokohama’s DeNA BayStars. The former Cy Young winner, unsigned by any major league club after claims of domestic violence, joined Yokohama last month on a one-year deal. Bauer said he doesn’t know when he’ll start for Yokohama, And if he does know he isn’t saying — and neither is the team. Yokohama won its last league title 25 years ago and is counting on Bauer to deliver.

