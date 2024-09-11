Trevisan settles a score against Dolehide and advances in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, México (AP) — Martina Trevisan settled a score against eighth-seeded Caroline Dolehide with a 6-3, 6-2 win to advance at the Guadalajara Open. Trevisan, who lost to Dolehide a year ago in the Guadalajara quarterfinals, will next play local favorite Renata Zarazua on Wednesday. Also, Marie Bouzkova beat Alexandra Eala 6-2, 6-2 to qualify for second-round showdown with Lucrezia Stefanini, who ousted Ana Sofía Sánchez 6-0, 3-6, 6-2. The sixth-seeded Bouzkova reached the semifinals in Guadalajara a year ago before losing to eventual champion Maria Sakkari.

