Trevin Knell’s double-double leads outburst as BYU routs Fresno State 95-67

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Trevin Knell had a season-high 22 points and a career-high 10 rebounds, five other teammates reached double figures in scoring, and BYU coasted past Fresno State 95-67.Richie Saunders scored 17 points, Dallin Hall 13, Keba Keita 12 and Kanon Catchings 10 for BYU (7-2). Dawson Baker added 14 off the bench. Jalen Weaver scored 15 points for Fresno State. BYU led 44-27 at halftime and kept it going early in the second half. The Cougars scored 29 points in the first eight minutes of the half. A 3-pointer by Saunders made it 73-46 with 12 minutes remaining. BYU then went 3 1/2 minutes without scoring as Fresno State got within 73-57. Hall then hit a couple of 3-pointers in a 10-2 run and the Cougars were on their way again.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.