Trevin Knell helps BYU earn wire-to-wire 68-49 victory over Wyoming

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Trevin Knell scored 15 to lead BYU to a wire-to-wire 68-49 victory over Wyoming at the Delta Center. Knell made 6 of 7 shots with three 3-pointers for the Cougars (8-2). Reserves Mawot Mag and Dawson Baker added 11 points apiece as the BYU substitutes outscored their counterparts 37-14. Obi Agbim scored 21 to lead the Cowboys (5-5), who have lost four in a row. Agbim made 8 of 12 shots with three 3-pointers. Knell had seven points in the first 2:28 as BYU jumped in front 11-0.

